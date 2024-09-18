Entertainment

I resigned from my job at a bank to start my company – CEO of Bouncers with Degree

IMG 20240918 123613 Augustine Lamar

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Augustine Lamar, CEO of Bouncers with Degree, recounted the inception of his security services firm, which started in 2015 while he was at the University of Professional Studies. Initially a part-time bouncer, Lamar left his bank job after a lucrative offer for five bouncers, eventually establishing his business.



Source: 3news