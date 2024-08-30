I should be retired from music by now – Rudeboy

Rudeboy

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Nigerian singer Rudeboy (Paul Okoye) believes he and his peers should have retired from music by now, noting that earlier musicians had shorter careers. On the Adesope Live Show, he discussed balancing family and fame, acknowledging that criticism and scandals are inevitable for top artists but emphasizing the importance of personal resilience.





