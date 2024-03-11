I smoked packs of cigarette on set - Jackline Mensah

Jackline Mensah

Actress and TikTok sensation, Jackline Mensah, has revealed her unconventional approach to method acting in the upcoming movie "Tripping."

In an interview, Jackline disclosed her commitment to her character, Peggy, which involved immersing herself into unfamiliar habits, including smoking packs of cigarettes on set.



Directed by Yvonne Nelson, "Tripping" follows the escapades of Cole, portrayed by comedian Hogan, and his companions as they confront unexpected hurdles during a retreat. Jackline's portrayal of Peggy demanded a deep dive into the character's intricacies, leading her to undertake an intensive preparation process.



Reflecting on her preparation for the role during an interview on Happy FM, Jackline disclosed the challenges she faced. "It took me like six months to get my complexion back after filming," she confessed, highlighting the rigorous nature of the shoot which involved traversing various locations and enduring physical strains.



Despite the demanding nature of the role, Jackline embraced the opportunity to showcase her versatility as an actress. "I played the role of Peggy, a need in the movie," she explained. "I was a need in the movie, which is opposite of me. I am versatile, so I didn’t have a problem with it."

One of the most notable aspects of her transformation for the character was adopting the habit of smoking. "I smoked all through the movie. It was real smoke," Jackline admitted. "From the first set to the second set, I smoked like two packs of cigarette. But I don’t smoke in real life. I just had to do that for the role."



Jackline's dedication extended beyond smoking; she also underwent piercing to authentically embody Peggy’s persona. Despite the physical toll and sacrifices, she remains proud of her work and invites audiences to witness the premiere of "Tripping" on Easter Friday at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.



"I gave my character my all," she affirmed. "I wanted to ensure that Peggy’s story was portrayed authentically on screen, and I hope audiences will appreciate the depth of the character and the journey we embarked on during filming."