I sold my childhood to provide for my family – Rema

Rema

Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian afrobeats artist Rema, 24, reflected on how his father's death forced him into adulthood prematurely, impacting his childhood.

Nigerian afrobeats artist Rema, 24, reflected on how his father's death forced him into adulthood prematurely, impacting his childhood. In a GRM interview, he expressed a longing to reclaim his youth and freedom, feeling that fame accelerated his maturity and deprived him of a typical teenage experience.





Read full article