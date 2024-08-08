Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

I sold my childhood to provide for my family – Rema

Rema Child Rema

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian afrobeats artist Rema, 24, reflected on how his father's death forced him into adulthood prematurely, impacting his childhood.

Nigerian afrobeats artist Rema, 24, reflected on how his father's death forced him into adulthood prematurely, impacting his childhood. In a GRM interview, he expressed a longing to reclaim his youth and freedom, feeling that fame accelerated his maturity and deprived him of a typical teenage experience.



Read full article

Source: vanguardngr