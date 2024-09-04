Entertainment

I still believe in love and will use my past experience to protect any new relationship – Joyce Blessing

Wed, 4 Sep 2024

Gospel singer Joyce Blessing, despite past marital challenges, remains hopeful about love and marriage.

On 3FM’s Drive, she expressed her belief in marriage's beauty and emphasized the importance of peace in relationships.

She advised people to seek genuine connections rather than forcing themselves to meet their partner's expectations.

