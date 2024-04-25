‘I stopped going to gym because I want to make heaven someday’ – Actor

Williams Uchemba

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Williams Uchemba, has called out women who expose their bodies at the gym.

According to him, the indecent exposure has caused him to stop patronizing public gyms because he desires to avoid temptation and “make heaven.”



The movie star further stated that he has currently set up a gym at home to avoid being distracted by racily dressed ladies.



He has, however, publicly pleaded with women at the gym to “dress decently” to avoid leading men into temptation, noting that indecent dressing often spotted at the gym is increasingly becoming “appalling”.



Addressing the matter on his social media handle, Williams Uchemba said:

“Ladies, should all the men stop coming to the gym? Because your indecent dressing is getting out of hand. It’s becoming appalling. I’m tired.



“Please, try and dress decently to the gym. Some men are determined to make heaven, please don’t distract us. Every time one comes to the gym, he is forced to see what he didn’t intend to see.



“You ladies have made up your mind to prevent Nigerian men from going to heaven but it won’t work because I’ve left the gym. I’ve set up a gym in my house because I cannot cope. I want to make heaven.”