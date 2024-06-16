I support Afrobeats – Coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: StarrFm

Ghana's National Team Head Coach Otto Addo expressed his strong affinity for Afrobeats music, highlighting admiration for artists like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Mr Eazi. Addo, in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, emphasized Afrobeats' global influence, stating it dominates playlists worldwide.

Ghana's National Team Head Coach Otto Addo expressed his strong affinity for Afrobeats music, highlighting admiration for artists like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Mr Eazi. Addo, in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, emphasized Afrobeats' global influence, stating it dominates playlists worldwide. He recently resumed coaching the Black Stars, achieving notable wins in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.





Read full article