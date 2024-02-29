I taught Florence Obinim how to sing – Naa Agyemang reveals

Nana Agyeman and Florence Obinim

Veteran Highlife musician Naa Agyemang has indicated he contributed in the success of renowned gospel musician Florence Obinim.

Florence Obinim is a well-known gospel musician in Ghana who is known for her soulful voice and powerful vocal delivery.



However, in a recent interview with Dj Toxic on Peace Fm highlife musician Naa Agyemang claimed that he was the one responsible for teaching Florence Obinim how to sing.



Naa Agyemang recalled the time when Florence Obinim first approached him for vocal training. At the time, she was a young and aspiring musician with raw talent but lacking in technical skills.

According to the veteran musician, he took her under his wing and began to mentor her, teaching her the fundamentals of singing, proper breathing techniques, and how to use her voice to its full potential



Through his guidance and mentorship, Florence Obinim’s voice began to transform, becoming more powerful and versatile.



As Florence Obinim’s skills improved, she began to gain recognition in the music industry. She has since captured the hearts of many with her songs of praise and worship.