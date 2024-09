Ama K Abrebrese

Source: Pulseghana

British-Ghanaian actress Ama K. Abebrese shared the challenges she faced after moving to Ghana, contrary to her initial expectations of quick employment.

Despite her UK experience, she struggled with the local industry and began working in marketing before finding opportunities through filmmaker Leila Djansi.

Abebrese emphasized the importance of humility in new environments.



Read full article