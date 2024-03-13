I’ve always thought Davido hated me - Omah Lay confesses

Omah Lay

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, known as Omah Lay, has disclosed his long-held belief that Davido harbored animosity towards him.

This admission comes following an incident where Davido was seen playing Omah Lay's songs while driving around Lagos with popular American content creator Kai Cenat on Monday night.



Omah Lay, known for hits like "Soso," expressed his thoughts on his social media platform, stating, "I’ve always thought OBO [Davido] hated me!" This marks a significant departure from previous perceptions, as it is the first time Davido has publicly showcased support for Omah Lay's music.



The acknowledgment of Davido's promotion of his music highlights a potential shift in the relationship dynamics between the two artists. Despite being regarded as one of Nigeria's emerging talents, Omah Lay has yet to secure a collaboration with Davido, leading to speculation about their professional rapport.

The Port Harcourt-born singer's candid confession sheds light on the complexities within the Nigerian music industry, where perceptions and realities often intertwine.



Omah Lay's revelation has sparked discussions among fans and industry insiders alike, with many eagerly anticipating the future implications of this newfound acknowledgment from Davido.