I’ve considered returning to Kaywa’s record label – Kurl Songx

Entertainment
Wed, 28 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost
Ghanaian artist Kurl Songx has often thought about rejoining Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music label, but he prefers to navigate his career independently. In an Onua FM interview, he praised Kaywa for his support and fatherly guidance, yet values personal growth and self-reliance over returning to the label.
