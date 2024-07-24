I’ve left a legacy as a historical female rapper in Ghana – Eno Barony

Eno Barony

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian Hip Hop artist Eno Barony reacted to her inclusion in Graphic Showbiz's list of Ghana's greatest rappers, expressing satisfaction.

Ghanaian Hip Hop artist Eno Barony reacted to her inclusion in Graphic Showbiz's list of Ghana's greatest rappers, expressing satisfaction. She acknowledged her significant impact on the rap scene in Ghana, comparing her legacy to influential figures like Obrafour, Reggie Rockstone, and Okyeame Kwame.





Read full article