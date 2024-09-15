'I’ve never received Royalties from GHAMRO' – Ypee laments

YPee

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian rapper Ypee Baakop3 revealed in an interview that he has earned significant money from his music career but has never received royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) since 2018.

