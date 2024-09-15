Entertainment

'I’ve never received Royalties from GHAMRO' – Ypee laments

Ypeee.jpeg YPee

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian rapper Ypee Baakop3 revealed in an interview that he has earned significant money from his music career but has never received royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) since 2018. He expressed skepticism about receiving substantial royalties, citing the low earnings of veteran artist Esther Smith as an example.



Source: ZionFelix