I've rejected offers to affiliate with political parties - Adjetey Anang

Adjetey Anang

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, known for his stellar contributions to the film and entertainment industry, has publicly revealed his refusal to accept money offered by political parties.

In an interview on Accra-based GhOne Television, Anang emphasized his commitment to the welfare of the country, stating that he would not compromise his integrity by allowing political parties to buy his allegiance.



Despite being approached by individuals seeking to sway his affiliation, Anang remained resolute in his decision to abstain from endorsing any political party, asserting that his actions are guided by a sense of duty rather than self-interest.

Addressing the matter, Anang stated, “Two people have approached me but I’m not considering just the cash because we have a responsibility as to who we put in the helm of affairs. We need to make sure we put the right people there. So as my eyes are on what do I get out of this, I’m also considering what kind of quality will lead us to the next phase.”



This principled stance reflects Anang's belief in prioritizing competent leadership over personal gain, reinforcing his dedication to fostering positive change within the political landscape of Ghana.