I’ve warned GHAMRO not to call me after earning Ghc 500 for Mansa and Brother Brother – Bisa

C86cb61a4e39b6bdc8114331f2aeb3d3 Bisa Kdei

Sat, 17 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Award-winning artist Bisa Kdei has expressed frustration with GHAMRO (Ghana Music Rights Organization) after being informed that his royalties for the hit songs “Brother Brother” and “Mansa” amounted to only GH₵500. Speaking on Angel FM, Kdei revealed that he was so disappointed with the small sum that he instructed the GHAMRO official who called him never to contact him again.



Source: www.mynewsgh.com