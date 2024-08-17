I’ve warned GHAMRO not to call me after earning Ghc 500 for Mansa and Brother Brother – Bisa

Bisa Kdei

Award-winning artist Bisa Kdei has expressed frustration with GHAMRO (Ghana Music Rights Organization) after being informed that his royalties for the hit songs “Brother Brother” and “Mansa” amounted to only GH₵500.

Award-winning artist Bisa Kdei has expressed frustration with GHAMRO (Ghana Music Rights Organization) after being informed that his royalties for the hit songs “Brother Brother” and “Mansa” amounted to only GH₵500. Speaking on Angel FM, Kdei revealed that he was so disappointed with the small sum that he instructed the GHAMRO official who called him never to contact him again.





Read full article