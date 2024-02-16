I want to be different and remain authentic to the original Ghanaian sound - Kurl Songx

Kurl Songx

Kurl Songx has revealed his commitment to creating music according to his own vision and style, regardless of evolving industry trends.

Acknowledging the allure of experimenting with trends in music creation, Kurl Songx expressed concerns about the transient nature of such trends and the potential risk of fading into obscurity once they lose relevance.



“I believe trends come and go. So if I follow the trend, it means that when the trend comes, I'm in. But the moment the trend goes, what else? You understand? So I do music," he said during an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.



Asserting his stance on prioritising quality music over fleeting trends, Kurl Songx reiterated, “As long as it's good music, I'm okay. Yeah. Yeah. As long as it's good music.”

The renowned 'Jennifer Lomotey' hitmaker emphasised his choice to stand out by crafting distinctive music for his audience, rather than conforming to popular expectations.



“I know it will take time, but because I'm doing good music and not following trends, I know one day, yeah, they'll get to understand. Sometimes you want to be in people's faces, but I believe in following a good course,” Kurl Songx elaborated.



In addition to his musical philosophy, Kurl Songx announced the release of his latest single, ‘911’, inspired by personal experiences with heartbreak. This new track underscores his dedication to authentic storytelling through music.