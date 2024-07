Simi

Source: vanguardngr

Simi's latest album "Lost and Found" is a 14-track masterpiece highlighting her vocal talent and growth.

It explores themes of joy, nostalgia, and love, featuring collaborations with artists like Asa and Ladipoe.

The album, already creating buzz with singles like "MEN ARE CRAZY" and "BORROW ME YOUR BABY", solidifies Simi's status in Nigerian music.



