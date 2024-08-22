Entertainment

I want to grow old with Maya; our marriage isn’t perfect, but we’re going to work it out together – Miss Trudy

Wod Maya And Wife Miss Trudy and her husband

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Miss Trudy addressed divorce rumors online, expressing shock at the false claims.

She and her husband, Wode Maya, struggle with their busy schedules and cultural differences since their 2022 marriage.

Despite online negativity, Miss Trudy emphasized their commitment to work on their relationship and not to judge based on incomplete information.

Source: Classfmonline