I want to grow old with Maya; our marriage isn’t perfect, but we’re going to work it out together – Miss Trudy
Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline
Miss Trudy addressed online divorce rumors about her marriage to Ghanaian Wode Maya, expressing shock at the misinformation.
She revealed challenges like frequent travel and cultural differences, and defended her husband from online attacks.
Despite their struggles, she emphasized their commitment to working through their issues and staying together.
