I was a subject of body shaming during my early days in music - Wiyaala

Wiyaala

Noella Wiyaala, the acclaimed singer and songwriter, recently shared insights into the hurdles she faced at the onset of her career, particularly due to singing in her native Sissala language.

During an interview on 3FM Lounge, Wiyaala expressed her disappointment with the initial lack of acceptance for her musical style among Ghanaians.



She revealed encountering body shaming and a lack of appreciation for her music, stating, “They were like that girl is she not a footballer? They were talking about how I’m going to beat somebody, my body is too hard, my back is too flat and my body is too hard.”



Wiyaala highlighted the contrasting reception she received from Ghanaians living abroad, who embraced her quickly compared to those in Ghana.



She emphasized, “The disappointing part was immediately I stepped out only Ghanaians living abroad, diaspora accepted me. They just accepted me quick, but the authentic Ghanaian were not even minding me.”



Despite the criticism, Wiyaala found support from the diaspora community, which motivated her to pursue opportunities in international markets where her music resonated.

Wiyaala disclosed her struggles with attempts to adapt her style by featuring Ghanaian artists, citing financial strain and lack of success.



“I tried but I was not doing that because I wanted to but the people around me wanted to feature some few artistes in Ghana so they will introduce you,” she clarified.



Despite initial setbacks, Wiyaala remained steadfast in her unique musical expression, ultimately earning numerous awards and international recognition as the 'Sissala Goddess.'



Her story serves as a testament to the resilience and determination required to establish oneself in the music industry despite facing obstacles and criticisms.