I was an underground artist for about 15 years - King Paluta

King Paluta

Thomas Adjei Wireko, better known as King Paluta in the music industry, has opened up about his musical journey, shedding light on his years of dedication and persistence.

In an interview with Delay, the rapper, who has recently captured the hearts of music enthusiasts with his captivating melodies, revealed that his musical voyage began around 2007, coinciding with the release of Asem's hit track 'Gimme Blow'.



When questioned about his possibly being an underground artist for 15 years, King Paluta confirmed, stating, "It could be [15 years]."



Recalling his early days, he reminisced about being a "studio rat," spending nights in recording studios at just 14 years old, cleaning up the space, and receiving gifts from visitors.



During this period, he honed his skills in music production and programming, a proficiency that has proved invaluable in his career. "Learning how to produce my own songs has helped me immensely. Right now, I produce most of my songs," he remarked.

King Paluta officially commenced releasing songs consistently from 2015, marking a significant milestone in his musical journey.



With recent hits like 'Yahitte', 'Aseda', and notable collaborations such as 'Insha Allah' with Okyeame Kwame, 'Chilling' with Strongman, and 'Odo Bi Ye Bad' with Rap Fada, King Paluta has solidified his position as a favorite among music lovers.



His repertoire includes tracks like 'Heal the World', 'Eboso', 'All My Life', 'Tonga', and 'Aha Akye', showcasing his versatility beyond rap into singing.