I was once asked to leave the stage for PSquare to perform – Flavour

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: The Nation Newspaper

Nigerian singer Flavour N’abania shared his early career struggles in an interview, revealing he was once asked to leave the stage during a PSquare performance. This experience, where he saw PSquare's popularity firsthand, motivated him to develop his own unique sound and evolve from a musician into an artist.



