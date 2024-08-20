I was once asked to leave the stage for PSquare to perform – Flavour

Flavour

Source: The Nation Newspaper

Nigerian singer Flavour N’abania shared his early career struggles in an interview, revealing he was once asked to leave the stage during a PSquare performance.

