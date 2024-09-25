Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

I was paid with yam and kontomire stew after Performance – Musician Shares Her Experience

Image 184 Edited.png Perpetual Didier

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel musician Perpetual Didier shared her early career challenges in Ghana, recounting an experience where she was paid with food instead of cash after a church performance.

Gospel musician Perpetual Didier shared her early career challenges in Ghana, recounting an experience where she was paid with food instead of cash after a church performance. Reflecting on this humbling moment, she emphasized the resilience needed in the industry and highlighted the varying reactions artists have to unexpected payments.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh