I was paid with yam and kontomire stew after Performance – Musician Shares Her Experience

Perpetual Didier

Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel musician Perpetual Didier shared her early career challenges in Ghana, recounting an experience where she was paid with food instead of cash after a church performance.

Gospel musician Perpetual Didier shared her early career challenges in Ghana, recounting an experience where she was paid with food instead of cash after a church performance. Reflecting on this humbling moment, she emphasized the resilience needed in the industry and highlighted the varying reactions artists have to unexpected payments.





Read full article