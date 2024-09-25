I was paid with yam and kontomire stew after Performance – Musician Shares Her Experience

Menu ›
Entertainment
Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Gospel musician Perpetual Didier shared her early career challenges in Ghana, recounting an experience where she was paid with food instead of cash after a church performance. Reflecting on this humbling moment, she emphasized the resilience needed in the industry and highlighted the varying reactions artists have to unexpected payments.
