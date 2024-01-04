I will do my best to promote Ghana - Afua Asantewaa on Tourism Ambassador appointment

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum

The leadership of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has appointed Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum as tourism ambassador.

The appointment came on the heels of her exploits in the recently held Guinness World Record longest singing marathon (Singathon), an attempt by an individual at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.



The newly-appointee succeeded in clocking 126 hours 52 seconds over five days in her attempt with emphasis on Ghanaian songs.



Announcing the appointment on behalf of GTA CEO, Akwasi Agyemang,, Dr Agnes Adu, CEO of Ghana International Trade Fair Center commended Asantewaa highly for promoting Ghanaian songs with her attempt.

Afua Asantewaa expressed gratitude to the GTA for the honor and promised to help promote Ghanaian tourism.



" I am indeed honoured for this appointment, l will ensure that l will do my best to push the tourism agenda especially the domestic aspect higher," said Asantewaa.



