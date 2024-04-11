I will marry at 65 - Dada KD

Dada KD

Highlife musician, Dada KD, has disclosed that he intends to marry at the age of 65.

This decision comes after previous speculations suggesting a union with gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah were debunked in 2022.



Dada KD, whose eldest son is 27 years old, cautioned against succumbing to societal pressures by advising young people not to marry solely due to peer influence. He stressed the importance of personal readiness and maturity in embarking on such a significant commitment.

During an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, April 10th, Dada KD openly expressed his views on marriage, highlighting his desire to avoid the pitfalls of infidelity. At nearly 53 years old, he revealed his aspiration to wait until reaching 65 before tying the knot.



Furthermore, Dada KD emphasized the practical considerations of marriage, particularly in urban settings like Accra. He cautioned against marrying while unemployed, suggesting that such a situation might lead to hardship and challenges, likening it to a form of punishment.