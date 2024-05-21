I will never compose a song for any political party - Nana Acheampong

Nana Acheampong

Veteran Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong asserted his stance against composing political campaign songs.

Unlike his former partner Daddy Lumba, known for hits like 'Nana Y3 Winner' in support of the NPP, Acheampong in an interview with Abeiku Santana firmly stated his disinterest in such endeavors, citing a desire to remain neutral.



Addressing comparisons to Lumba, Acheampong emphasized individuality, stating, "He is his own person, and I am my own person."



He expressed no inclination to follow a similar path, citing concerns about potential backlash from supporters of rival political parties.

Acheampong elaborated on his decision, expressing a wish to avoid entanglement in political affiliations and the accompanying risks.



He highlighted the potential for conflict if he were to align with one party over another, emphasizing a desire to sidestep any controversy.



His remarks come amidst preparations for the 2024 general elections in December, a period marked by increased political activity and celebrity endorsements. While some public figures have openly supported political parties, others, like Acheampong, opt for neutrality to safeguard their brand and avoid conflicts arising from political affiliations.