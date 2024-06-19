‘I won’t abandon Efia Odo, she’s been a supportive friend’ – King Promise slams critics

King Promise and Efia Odo

Source: 3news

King Promise, a Ghanaian Afrobeats artist, responded to criticism regarding his friendship with socialite Efia Odo, emphasizing their strong bond of over eight years.

He defended Efia, stating she supported him before his fame and continues to do so.



Despite public disapproval of Efia, King Promise affirmed he values her uniqueness and loyalty.

He questioned the rationale behind abandoning a friend based on others' opinions and vowed to maintain their friendship.



His remarks followed social media backlash urging him to distance himself from Efia, but he remains steadfast, suggesting their relationship will persist despite external pressure.



