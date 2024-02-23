I wrote BECE, didn’t go for the results - Obaapa Christy reveals

Obaapa Christy

Ghanaian gospel icon, Obaapa Christy, has disclosed that she opted not to retrieve her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results following the completion of Junior High School (JHS).

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning with Roselyn Felli, Obaapa Christy shared insights into her educational journey, revealing, "I reached JHS, but it’s not that I stopped; I wrote BECE, but I didn’t go for the results."



When asked about her performance, she stated, "I didn’t even go for it to see whether I passed or not because I foresaw that I wouldn’t pass."



Obaapa Christy, further clarified that her decision wasn't due to negligence but rather stemmed from her belief that she wouldn't excel academically.



"Not that I didn't study, but I held the opinion that even if I did, I would fail because I had nurtured the mindset that I was not good academically," she said

Instead of focusing on academics, Obaapa Christy directed her passion towards singing and praying during her school days. She recalled fondly, "Those were the things that made me like going to school."



While she acknowledged her aversion to formal studies and dictation sessions, Obaapa Christy believes she possesses the capability to excel academically if she had applied herself differently.



Nonetheless, she maintains that academic success isn't the sole path to achievement, emphasizing, "My success is based on the grace of God that located me, and so I don’t joke with such grace."



In her view, while formal education holds value, ultimate success stems from divine blessings. Obaapa Christy's journey underscores the belief that different paths lead to fulfillment, with faith serving as her guiding light amidst academic uncertainties.