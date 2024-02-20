Ibrahim Mahama to speak at KNUST seminar

Ibrahim Mahama

Renowned Ghanaian artist and founder of Red Clay Studio in Tamale, Ibrahim Mahama, is set to deliver a lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Mahama will take the stage during an event organized by the Department of Physics in collaboration with the College of Science Seminar Committee at KNUST.



The seminar, themed “Decoding Ghana’s Heritage with Arts and Science, from Adinkra to Algorithms,” promises to offer a profound exploration of Ghana's rich cultural tapestry.



Mahama, celebrated for his expansive installations and mixed-media creations, delves into themes of labor, migration, and globalization through his artwork.

Utilizing materials like jute sacks, fabrics, and found objects, his pieces reflect Ghana’s socio-political landscape and broader African narratives, earning him international acclaim for his insightful commentary on contemporary issues.



The theme of the event underscores an interdisciplinary approach, aiming to uncover connections between traditional symbols such as Adinkra and contemporary scientific concepts like algorithms. This blend of art and science highlights the continuity and evolution of Ghanaian culture.



The seminar anticipates to be an educational and enlightening experience, offering attendees a deeper understanding of Ghana’s heritage and its resonance in the modern world.