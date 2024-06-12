Iconic French singer Françoise Hardy dies aged 80

Françoise Hardy

Source: BBC

Françoise Hardy, the iconic French singer-songwriter, has passed away at 80, leaving behind a legacy that influenced musicians like Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan.

Rising to fame in 1962 with hits like "Tous les garçons et les filles," she epitomized France's Yé-yé pop movement.



Known for melancholic ballads, she became a fashion icon and muse for designers like Yves Saint Laurent.

Despite battling lymphoma and other health issues, her career spanned over five decades, with nearly 30 albums.



Hardy's death prompted tributes from figures like France's culture minister, Rachida Dati, who hailed her as a legend of French song.



