If you’re fortunate to leave this country, don’t come back - Captain Planet

Captain Planet

Former leader of the defunct Hiplife/Hip Hop group 4X4, Captain Planet, is urging Ghanaians to seek opportunities abroad and refrain from returning to their homeland.

Expressing disillusionment with the country's leadership, he asserts that Ghanaian authorities neglect the welfare of their citizens while acquiring properties overseas.



Captain Planet highlights the stark contrast between the financial struggles of Ghanaians and the affluent lifestyles of their leaders. He cautions those who can leave not to return, emphasizing that their future is precarious within Ghana's borders.



In a candid post shared on X, Captain Planet implores Ghanaians to prioritize their well-being over notions of patriotism.

"If you’re fortunate enough to leave this country, please don’t come back. These leaders are only acquiring properties for their families & they don’t give a shit about you. Don’t die for this country in the name of being patriotic. Your future is not secured here. BE WISE," he said.



