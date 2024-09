Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Source: BBC

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith won $100 million in a default judgment against rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for an alleged 1997 sexual assault after Combs failed to respond to the lawsuit.

Combs claims he was not properly notified and plans to contest the ruling.

Cardello-Smith, a convicted felon, has a history of filing lawsuits.



