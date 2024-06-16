Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Entertainment
0

Inspiring change across the globe - The youth leadership summit 2024

IMG 20240616 WA0004 The Youth Leadership Summit 2024 promises to be an inspiring and transformative event

Sun, 16 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Youth Leadership Summit 2024 marks the 7th anniversary of this exciting event. Organized by Moses Godsword, this summit aims to equip young people with the knowledge and skills needed to lead and bring positive change to the world

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live