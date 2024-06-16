Inspiring change across the globe - The youth leadership summit 2024

The Youth Leadership Summit 2024 marks the 7th anniversary of this exciting event. Organized by Moses Godsword, this summit aims to equip young people with the knowledge and skills needed to lead and bring positive change to the world

Over the past seven years, the summit has been a journey of God's goodness, transforming lives and building great minds across the globe. The event focuses on helping young people understand how they can live purposeful lives and make a significant impact on society. It also teaches them how to develop themselves, add value to their lives, and build their capacity to become influential leaders.



THE THEME IN PERSPECTIVE



Theme: MOVERS AND SHAKERS



Every generation has had men of uncommon impact who have left an internal footprint on the sands of time.



MOVERS AND SHAKERS is a rallying call to action, embracing the dynamic spirit of young leaders eager to make a lasting impact in their communities, industries and the world. This theme encapsulates the essence of innovation, resilience, and visionary leadership that defines today's youth.

MOVERS AND SHAKERS explores the extraordinary impact that ordinary men have had throughout history, a testament to the timeless truth that even the most humble among us can change the world.



The vision for this year is inspiring attendees to lead change, creating an environment for young people to network and connect with like-minds, learn from the experienced and reach new heights.



To achieve this, six experienced speakers will share their knowledge and expertise:



1. Moses Godsword (Host)



2. Dr. Selaise Agyinasare

3. Dr. Solomon Ababio-Adjeman



4. Moses B. Arthur



5. Issac Nana Asiedu



6. Carolina Donis



These speakers come from different fields and are ready to impart valuable insights to the young attendees. The Youth Leadership Summit 2024 promises to be an inspiring and transformative event, encouraging young people to become leaders who make a difference in the world.

In addition to these insightful talks, there will be a counseling session as part of the event. Experienced counselors will be available to help those in need of guidance and support. This session aims to provide attendees with personalized advice and encouragement, helping them navigate their challenges and make informed decisions.



DATE: 21-22 June,2024



Venue: Destiny Arena, The Makers House Chapel- Accra.



Adjacent Graduate School of Nuclear and Allied Science.

Time: 10:00 am each day



Enquiry and Registration: Theyls.org



CALL: +233 54 198 7150



