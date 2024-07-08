IsRahim set to release 'Million Dollar' on saturday

IsRahim, the acclaimed music artist, has unveiled plans for his latest single titled "Million Dollar," produced by Tizel.

The track promises a blend of infectious beats and lyrical prowess, marking a significant milestone in IsRahim's career.



Fans can anticipate the accompanying music video, scheduled for release this Saturday at midnight.

With anticipation building, the song is expected to resonate widely among listeners, showcasing IsRahim's distinctive style and musical evolution.



This release underscores IsRahim's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and compelling music, setting the stage for an exciting debut of "Million Dollar."



