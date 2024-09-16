Entertainment

Isaac Twum-Ampofo: Ohemaa Mercy's ex-husband breaks his silence

Isaac Twum Isaac Twum-Ampofo

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Isaac Twum-Ampofo, the ex-husband of gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy, responded to her claims about their marriage and divorce by focusing on the recent 2024 Tehillah Experience event she led.

