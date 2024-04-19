'It's God's favor - Afronita reacts to opening of her dance academy

Afronita

Ghanaian dancer Afronita made waves announcing her CEO role at 20 with the launch of AfroStar Kids Academy.

Photos from the academy's debut garnered widespread admiration on Instagram.



The academy focuses on kids aged 3 to 12, preparing them for potential dance careers.



Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.



Afronita's academy offers a tailored curriculum, nurturing young talent for dance careers.

Her venture reflects dedication to community support and belief in dance's transformative power.



