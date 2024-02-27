It's a dream come true - Stevo Atambire reacts to 'minus me' feature in NFL's commercial

Stevo Atambire

Ghanaian musician, Stevo Atambire, has expressed his joy and appreciation following the inclusion of his track 'Minus Me' in the National Football League's (NFL) latest commercial, 'Born To Play'.

In the commercial, which spans two-and-a-half minutes, Atambire's song, featuring highlife icon Gyedu-Blay Ambolley and produced by Wanlov Kubolor, accompanies scenes of current NFL stars navigating the vibrant streets of Accra.



The commercial celebrates the global expansion of American football while highlighting the emergence of new pathways for players worldwide.



In an interview with NEWSONE, Atambire shared his elation, stating, “Having my song ‘Minus Me’ featured in the NFL was a dream come true. Music can connect us beyond borders and boundaries. I am truly honoured to see my music reaching new listeners through the NFL’s platform.”

'Minus Me' resonates for its infectious melody and empowering lyrics that speak to themes of resilience and triumph over challenges. Hailing from Namoo in Ghana's Upper East Region, Stevo's musical style draws from nomadic cultures, reflecting a rich tapestry of influences.



His work, both solo and with collaborators like Wanlov Kubolor, has garnered acclaim in Ghana and Europe.



Additionally, Stevo fronts the Ghanaian-Romanian fusion band, Alostmen, alongside talented musicians Wanlov Kubolor, Abednego Sowah, and Aminu Amadu. Through his music, Atambire continues to bridge cultural divides and inspire audiences globally.