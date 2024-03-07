It’s hard to find a woman like my wife now – Ramsey Nouah

Ramsey Nouah

Actor Ramsey Nouah expressed his heartfelt sentiments regarding the scarcity of women as understanding and accommodating as his wife in current times.

Nouah emphasized that this aspect is among the key reasons he treasures his wife dearly and wouldn't exchange her for anything.



Nouah, a Nigerian actor, elaborated on the pivotal role his wife has played in their family over their 23 years of marriage. He highlighted her active efforts in nurturing their bond, describing her as a rare gem in today's world.



In an interview with Kofi TV, Nouah remarked, “My home is sweet, I’ve been married now for 23 years and that’s a long time and it’s to no benefit of mine or no glory of mine but my wife is very understanding and more accommodating, and her kind is rare to come by these days.”

He went on to commend his wife for being the pillar of their family, acknowledging her tolerance towards the challenges accompanying his profession as an actor. Nouah emphasized her unwavering support and acceptance, even amidst the demands of his career.



Presently, Ramsey Nouah is in Ghana for a movie project initiated by Ghanaian actor LilWin.