Joyce Blessing

Source: 3news

Joyce Blessing, a renowned Ghanaian gospel artist, has dismissed claims that listening to secular music harms gospel singers' spiritual well-being.

In an interview, she described such views as “hypocrisy,” arguing that some secular songs offer motivational and life-affirming messages.

She cited tracks by Akwaboah, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy as examples.



Read full article