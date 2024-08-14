Entertainment

It’s never right for a girl to send money to her boyfriend – UPSA student

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

A female student from the University for Professional Studies (UPSA) in Ghana believes that girls should never give money or gifts to their boyfriends, as it is not their responsibility. She argues that boyfriends should financially support their girlfriends, viewing this as their duty in the relationship.



