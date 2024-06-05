It’s old-fashioned to take your phones and car keys to the Red Carpet – Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo

Source: Mynewsgh

Fashion icon Nana Akua Addo urges Ghanaians to ditch phones and car keys at Red Carpets, calling it old-fashioned.

She advocates for celebrities to hire personal assistants to manage such items, emphasizing the need for a professional focus akin to Nigerian standards.



Akua Addo critiques the distraction of phones and keys, noting their impact on the red carpet's aura and the importance of spotlighting one's brand and attire.

She highlights Nigerian professionalism in fashion and red carpet etiquette, contrasting it with Ghanaian practices.



Akua Addo's stance aims to elevate Ghanaian red carpet culture by prioritizing elegance and brand presentation over distractions.



