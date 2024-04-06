It will not be easy winning TGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year - Evans Scott

Evans Scott

Afro Gospel artiste Evans Scott remains modest despite securing three nominations at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), expressing doubt over winning the Best Gospel Artiste of the Year award.

Competing with renowned artists like Diana Hamilton and Joe Mettle, Scott is nominated in the categories of Best Music Video, Best Gospel Song, and Best Gospel Artiste.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Scott acknowledged his nomination as a significant milestone for his career but remains realistic about his chances of winning, acknowledging the strength of his competitors.



"While I am honored to be recognized alongside industry giants, I am not setting my hopes too high for victory," Scott admitted.

The nominees for this year's awards were announced by Charterhouse Ghana on Thursday, March 28, with familiar names like Black Sheriff and King Promise contending for the top honors.



Criticism over nominations has emerged from some quarters, with Sista Afia and Amerado notably expressing disappointment over their exclusion.



Despite the debates, Scott urged patience and understanding towards the organizers, emphasizing the inevitability of occasional oversights.