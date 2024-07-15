Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

JVB to Gospel musicians: 'Take copyright matters seriously'

Music 22 Joshua Virgen Boateng

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Composer Joshua ‘Virgen’ Boateng emphasizes that Gospel musicians should respect copyright laws, rejecting the notion that God's work justifies using others' intellectual property without permission.

Composer Joshua ‘Virgen’ Boateng emphasizes that Gospel musicians should respect copyright laws, rejecting the notion that God's work justifies using others' intellectual property without permission. He compares it to seeking permission to use a church for a concert, advocating for proper clearance or payment when using artists' music or lyrics.



Read full article

Source: Classfmonline