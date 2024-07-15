JVB to Gospel musicians: 'Take copyright matters seriously'

Joshua Virgen Boateng

Source: Classfmonline

Composer Joshua ‘Virgen’ Boateng emphasizes that Gospel musicians should respect copyright laws, rejecting the notion that God's work justifies using others' intellectual property without permission.

Composer Joshua ‘Virgen’ Boateng emphasizes that Gospel musicians should respect copyright laws, rejecting the notion that God's work justifies using others' intellectual property without permission. He compares it to seeking permission to use a church for a concert, advocating for proper clearance or payment when using artists' music or lyrics.





Read full article