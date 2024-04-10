Ja Rule to break ground for school project in Ghana

Ja Rule

American rapper and producer, Ja Rule, is currently on visit to Ghana and is

set to kick-start a project on April 10th, 2024.



He plans to initiate the construction of classroom blocks in Nuaso, located in Ghana's Eastern region.



"Happy and excited to finally get to break ground on my school in Ghana next week…PencilsOfPromise for the WIN!!! Ghana we’re going up next week," he said in a social media post.

The project is in collaboration with 'Pencils of Promise,' an NGO dedicated to providing quality education to children globally.



Ja Rule's commitment to establish a school in Ghana follows Michael Blackson's unveiling of the 'Free for all' basic school in Agona Nsaba, within the Central region, last year.