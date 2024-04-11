Jacinta opens up about challenges on road to success as a comedian

Jacinta

Ghanaian comedian Jacinta Ocansey has shared her experience of the unexpected challenges she has faced in her comedy career, despite always harboring aspirations of achieving greatness.

In an interview with Joy Entertainment’s Becky, Jacinta acknowledged that while she envisioned a successful future in comedy, she underestimated the difficulties inherent in pursuing this path.



Reflecting on her journey, Jacinta emphasized that the climb to success in comedy is accompanied by increasingly intense battles and hurdles.



Despite the unforeseen challenges, Jacinta affirmed her unwavering commitment to her craft, crediting her enduring passion for comedy as the driving force that has sustained her through thick and thin.

"I always knew that I would be great but I think I didn’t know how tough it would be. Nothing ever prepares you for how tough the journey gets; it’s like a new level, a new devil," Jacinta remarked during the interview.



She went on to elaborate on the escalating demands of success, stating, "The higher you go, the more things you have to battle with, the fact that you have to be better than the last, nothing prepares you for that but it has been an amazing journey."



Jacinta has graced comedy stages in Ghana and Nigeria, participating in various renowned shows such as Comedy Night with Buchi (Lagos), Shakara and the Gang (Lagos), Comedy Express, Girltalk, Laughline, Live Comedy Thursdays, Lord of the Ribs, Easter Comedy Show, DKB Live, DKB Point of View, Akwaaba UK Comedy Night, Comedy Bar, Silverbird Comedy Night, Corporate Comedy Series, and MMC Live, among others.