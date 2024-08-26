Jackie Chan to carry torch ahead of Paralympic opening ceremony

Jackie Chan

Source: MSN

Hong Kong-born martial arts star Jackie Chan will be a torchbearer for the Paralympics in Paris, carrying the flame hours before the opening ceremony. The flame, lit in Stoke Mandeville and transported through the Channel Tunnel, will be featured in a parade along the Champs-Elysees and culminate in a ceremony at Place de la Concorde.





