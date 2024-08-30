James Gardiner advises Ghanaian producers on how to revive and save the movie industry

James Gardiner

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner advised local movie producers to utilize social media platforms like YouTube to revive Ghana's film industry. In an interview, he highlighted how effective YouTube can be, citing its potential to garner millions of views and how Nigerian stations quickly promote viral content.





