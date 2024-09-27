James McAvoy and Tom Brady fall for ‘Goodbye Meta AI’ hoax

Meta clarified that users can opt out through account settings

Source: BBC

Over 600,000 people, including celebrities like James McAvoy and Tom Brady, have shared a hoax post claiming to deny Meta the use of their images for AI training.

Over 600,000 people, including celebrities like James McAvoy and Tom Brady, have shared a hoax post claiming to deny Meta the use of their images for AI training. Meta clarified that users can opt out through account settings, and sharing the message has no effect on privacy settings.





Read full article