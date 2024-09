Jim Iyke

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Jim Iyke is set to revolutionize African cinema with his latest project, *SIN*, an Amazon Original with a budget exceeding $2.5 million.

As Executive Producer, Writer, and Lead Actor, Iyke aims to elevate storytelling.

With a talented cast and crew, *SIN* promises to deliver stunning visuals and high-stakes drama.



